Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Has $445,000 Position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUMG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after acquiring an additional 71,323 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 66,690 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 288,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after buying an additional 49,044 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 45,606 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $41.73. The stock had a trading volume of 24,085 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.44 and a 200 day moving average of $38.06. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.44 million, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.10.

About Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

