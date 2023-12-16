Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Has $759,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 947,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,912,000 after buying an additional 63,705 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 876,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,742,000 after purchasing an additional 99,364 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 628,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,998,000 after purchasing an additional 28,333 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,460,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

DSI traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.00. The company had a trading volume of 213,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,430. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $70.41 and a 12 month high of $90.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.04. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

