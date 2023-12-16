Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 896 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 108.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Up 0.5 %

NFLX stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $472.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,840,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,520,646. The company has a market cap of $206.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.41 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $433.65 and its 200-day moving average is $425.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,936 shares of company stock valued at $52,392,547. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.