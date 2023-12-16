Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NULG traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.25. 57,548 shares of the company traded hands. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.23.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

