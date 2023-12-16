Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,041,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,150,000 after buying an additional 36,772 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 43,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 29,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 11,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.06.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.8 %

GILD traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.33. 20,354,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,897,082. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.87 and a 52-week high of $88.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 64.38%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Recommended Stories

