Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.04. 74,160,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,326,928. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $200.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

