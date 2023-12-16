Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 8,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BATS NUMV traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.09. 26,602 shares of the company traded hands. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $29.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.