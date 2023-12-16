Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,130,000 after buying an additional 3,726,138 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,816,000 after buying an additional 205,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,626,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,372,000 after purchasing an additional 115,588 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.38. 703,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,325. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $233.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.12.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

