Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,329 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 1.7% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $7,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,298 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.