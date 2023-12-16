Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.75. 235,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,183. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $251.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.12. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

