Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,411 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,411 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE BA traded up $8.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $264.27. 14,995,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,699,138. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $265.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.06 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($6.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.12.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

