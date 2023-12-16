Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in Duke Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DUK. Barclays lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.55.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.63. The company had a trading volume of 8,742,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.52, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $106.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.81.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.