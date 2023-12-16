Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Sells 164 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in DexCom by 141,272.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,321,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,081,289,000 after buying an additional 47,288,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,096,967,000 after buying an additional 274,915 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in DexCom by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,033,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $456,802,000 after buying an additional 44,260 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in DexCom by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,870,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $497,407,000 after buying an additional 124,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $421,378,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $77,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $77,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $36,332.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,102,774.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,432 shares of company stock worth $1,437,477. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DXCM stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $122.59. 5,084,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,372,409. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.05 and a 200 day moving average of $109.55. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.22.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.56.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

