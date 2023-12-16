Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Sells 310 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,997 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520,573 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,477,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,395,000 after acquiring an additional 24,388 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,256,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,723,000 after acquiring an additional 83,563 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,803. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $213.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

