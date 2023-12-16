Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Sells 493 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after acquiring an additional 145,582,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,017,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,872,000 after acquiring an additional 170,041 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,483,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,691,000 after acquiring an additional 116,940 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,874,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,546,000 after buying an additional 186,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,628,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,281,000 after buying an additional 155,398 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $2.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $274.56. 3,687,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,239. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $231.49 and a 52-week high of $278.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.93. The company has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.