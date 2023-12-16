Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Sells 9,010 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGFree Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,010 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,437,043,000 after buying an additional 835,230,030 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,082,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,643,000 after buying an additional 2,214,061 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,948,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,150,000 after buying an additional 198,059 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,122,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,880,000 after buying an additional 707,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,492,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,048,000 after buying an additional 381,041 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,619,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,693. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.82 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.34. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

