Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Gap Up to $41.64

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.64, but opened at $43.87. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $43.40, with a volume of 44,678 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RYTM. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.14.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 9.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.19. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.78.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.76). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 299.33% and a negative return on equity of 85.92%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 425.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 5,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $165,076.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,598.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 5,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $165,076.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,598.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $246,331.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,894.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,792 shares of company stock worth $797,958. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 253.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $70,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

