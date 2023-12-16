Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Acquired by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 806 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 10.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:RIO opened at $72.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.73. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

