Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.07

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.07 and last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 1684130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Rithm Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Jonestrading upgraded Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.61.

Rithm Capital Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.69.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Institutional Trading of Rithm Capital

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 211,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 125,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 5.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 8.0% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 1.2% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

