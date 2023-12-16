Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Short Interest Down 16.9% in November

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the November 15th total of 118,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Riverside Resources Price Performance
RVSDF remained flat at $0.09 on Friday. Riverside Resources has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10.
Riverside Resources Company Profile
