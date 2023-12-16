Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Short Interest Down 16.9% in November

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the November 15th total of 118,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Riverside Resources Price Performance

RVSDF remained flat at $0.09 on Friday. Riverside Resources has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10.

Riverside Resources Company Profile

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of assets in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects comprise the 100% owned Oakes Gold Project covering an area of 5,600 hectares; and High Lake, Longrose, Pichette, and Vincent projects in located northwestern Ontario, Canada, as well as Duc Project covering an area of 600 hectares located in Ontario, Canada.

