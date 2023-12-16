RLI (NYSE:RLI) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $129.63 and last traded at $129.63. 9,373 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 217,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.39.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on RLI in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on RLI from $151.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on RLI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.13.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $331.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.71 million. RLI had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 20.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.25%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of RLI by 129.7% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RLI by 47.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

