RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

RLJ Lodging Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 55.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. RLJ Lodging Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 142.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.11. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.71.

In related news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 39,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $390,792.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,585.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RLJ shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

