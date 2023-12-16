Roadzen, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZN) Director Buys $10,080.00 in Stock

Roadzen, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZNGet Free Report) Director Supurna Vedbrat bought 3,150 shares of Roadzen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $10,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Roadzen Trading Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ RDZN traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 44,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,975. Roadzen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.18.

Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZNGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.47 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roadzen

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Roadzen stock. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roadzen, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZNFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,090,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,059,000. Roadzen comprises 2.9% of Meteora Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Meteora Capital LLC owned approximately 16.36% of Roadzen as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Roadzen Company Profile

RoadZen, lnc. provides an online on-demand roadside assistance services with a network of towing and roadside repair providers in India. The company suite enables Insurers and Automotive OEMs with real-time customer interactions, rapid claims processing, and better risk underwriting services. It also offers services in the areas of towing and removal, battery jumpstart, flat tire support, locked out/lost keys, fuel problems, and roadside assistance.

