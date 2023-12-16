Roadzen, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZN) Director Buys $10,080.00 in Stock

Roadzen, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZN – Get Free Report) Director Supurna Vedbrat bought 3,150 shares of Roadzen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $10,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Roadzen Trading Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ RDZN traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 44,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,975. Roadzen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.18.

Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.47 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Roadzen stock. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roadzen, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RDZN Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,090,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,059,000. Roadzen comprises 2.9% of Meteora Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Meteora Capital LLC owned approximately 16.36% of Roadzen as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

RoadZen, lnc. provides an online on-demand roadside assistance services with a network of towing and roadside repair providers in India. The company suite enables Insurers and Automotive OEMs with real-time customer interactions, rapid claims processing, and better risk underwriting services. It also offers services in the areas of towing and removal, battery jumpstart, flat tire support, locked out/lost keys, fuel problems, and roadside assistance.

