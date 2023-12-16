Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CFO Jason Warnick Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 891,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,692,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.69. 16,810,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,748,550. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.20. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,374,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,678,000 after buying an additional 5,572,799 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.9% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 32,834,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,110,000 after acquiring an additional 915,091 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 26,688,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,874 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,981,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,337,000 after purchasing an additional 943,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newlands Management Operations LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 162.3% in the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 21,055,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,028,672 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

