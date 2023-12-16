Robinhood Markets Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 145,530 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 166% compared to the average volume of 54,723 call options.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $11.69 on Friday. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 106,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $883,510.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 296,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,460,632.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $799,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 106,319 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $883,510.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 296,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,632.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 940,700 shares of company stock worth $9,868,537 in the last ninety days. 20.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 21.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 69.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 38.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 25,502 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.27.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

