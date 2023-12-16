Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Cutera at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CUTR. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cutera by 2.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cutera by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cutera by 10.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,619 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cutera by 592.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Cutera during the third quarter worth about $25,000.

Shares of Cutera stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.83. 1,086,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,829. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.64. The company has a market cap of $56.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.48. Cutera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $47.19.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CUTR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cutera to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cutera from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

