Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT stock traded up $2.31 on Friday, hitting $482.22. 553,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,689. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $310.00 and a one year high of $484.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $441.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

