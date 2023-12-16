Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up 0.1% of Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $51.35. The company had a trading volume of 328,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,192. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.16 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

