Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 566,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,267 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 4.6% of Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $27,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock remained flat at $50.92 during trading hours on Friday. 4,669,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,002,366. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.32.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.