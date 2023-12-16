Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 976,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,429 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 3.8% of Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $22,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFIC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 108.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,090,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340,194 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 125.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,966,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214,274 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 62.0% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,184,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430,907 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,163,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,764,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,507 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.96. The stock had a trading volume of 994,202 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

