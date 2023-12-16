Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,662 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.1% of Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,893 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,959,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,239,000 after purchasing an additional 569,173 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,878,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,118,000 after purchasing an additional 397,403 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 205.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,579,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,061,000 after purchasing an additional 218,292 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.13. 3,415,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,931,474. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.52. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.2164 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

