Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Has $12.81 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 276,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,672 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up 2.2% of Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.92% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $12,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 76,989.1% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,568,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,712,000 after buying an additional 1,566,729 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 580,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,909,000 after buying an additional 31,102 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 531,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,784,000 after purchasing an additional 187,779 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management raised its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 526,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,395,000 after purchasing an additional 88,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,877,000.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSD traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $47.09. 424,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,151. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.04 and a 52 week high of $47.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.49.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.