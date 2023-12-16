Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Has $13.40 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,422 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 220,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,696,000 after purchasing an additional 19,477 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.81. 7,025,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,766,050. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.56 and a 200 day moving average of $75.49. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.