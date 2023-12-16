Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Has $404,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,160,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,326,928. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $200.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.41.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

