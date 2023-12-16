Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Has $8.45 Million Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,838 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $8,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 634.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

DFEM stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.46. 690,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,590. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.91.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.