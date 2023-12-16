Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BHC. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 57.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 58.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.28. 1,688,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,488,779. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $10.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.90. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,124.72% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BHC. StockNews.com cut Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

