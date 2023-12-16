Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.3% of Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,679,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 472.9% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VUG traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $307.91. 955,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,028. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $287.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.10. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.94 and a 52-week high of $309.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

