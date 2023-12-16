Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 31.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 428.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

MLKN stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,245,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,804. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 64.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.30. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $29.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $917.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is 170.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on MillerKnoll in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on MillerKnoll from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

