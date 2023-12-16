Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,192 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC owned 0.37% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAR. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $54,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1,190.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $107,000.

Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.75. The company had a trading volume of 638,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,803. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $24.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.80. The firm has a market cap of $737.10 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

