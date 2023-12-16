Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,769 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 25 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. 25 LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 62,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

DFNM traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $48.49. 137,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,301. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $48.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.25.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.