Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,008 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.5% of Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $235.31. 4,298,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,056,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $187.38 and a 52-week high of $236.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.28.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

