Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,142 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period.

Shares of MDYV stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.54. 117,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.93. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $75.02.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

