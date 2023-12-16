Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Sells 167 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,710.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 20,349,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,031,000 after acquiring an additional 20,228,284 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,447,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,363,000 after acquiring an additional 746,459 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,939,000 after buying an additional 206,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,032,000 after buying an additional 70,494 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.53. 797,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,729. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.94 and a 1-year high of $180.99. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.63.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

