Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,303 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,303 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 53,779,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,451 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,312,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,182 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,486,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,259,000 after buying an additional 1,458,071 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,620,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,995,000 after buying an additional 3,027,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stadion Money Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 10,169,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,922,000 after buying an additional 2,008,820 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,445,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,931. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $33.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

