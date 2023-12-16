Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $108.84

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $108.84 and last traded at $105.85, with a volume of 2951825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.30.

Roku Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.56 and a 200 day moving average of $77.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 2.02.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $912.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.98 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roku news, insider Gidon Katz sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $157,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $3,499,767.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $157,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,893 shares of company stock valued at $10,078,479 over the last 90 days. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Roku by 58.3% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Roku in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Roku in the third quarter worth $42,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roku



Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

Further Reading

