Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rollins from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rollins from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.60.

Rollins Stock Performance

Rollins stock opened at $42.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.68. Rollins has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $45.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average of $39.72.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $840.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.35 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 13.77%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rollins will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,553,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $672,000. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rollins

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rollins by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Rollins by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Rollins by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

