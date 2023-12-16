Roth Financial Partners LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Roth Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,482 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 4.3% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,719,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,593,000 after purchasing an additional 40,297 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $501,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,198,000 after purchasing an additional 33,355 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.10. The company had a trading volume of 18,248,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,379,632. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.49 and its 200-day moving average is $45.27. The stock has a market cap of $115.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $47.81.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

