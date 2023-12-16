Roth Financial Partners LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Roth Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. APA accounts for approximately 0.5% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in APA by 2,535.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in APA by 70.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in APA during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.35. 9,915,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,986,607. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.64. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $48.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 3.32.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of APA from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of APA from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on APA from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.06.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

