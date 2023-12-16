Roy Sebag Purchases 2,500 Shares of Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU) Stock

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Free Report) Director Roy Sebag purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.90 per share, with a total value of C$19,750.00.
Roy Sebag also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 22nd, Roy Sebag purchased 1,000 shares of Goldmoney stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.88 per share, with a total value of C$7,880.00.
Goldmoney Stock Performance
Shares of XAU opened at C$7.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 30.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.90. Goldmoney Inc. has a 52-week low of C$7.55 and a 52-week high of C$11.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$105.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of -0.65.
About Goldmoney
Goldmoney Inc engages in the precious metals sales, and coin retailing and lending worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Goldmoney.com and Schiff Gold. It operates through Goldmoney.com, an online platform that provides clients with access to their holding to purchase and sell physical precious metals, and arrange for their custody and storage; and deals in precious metals that offers to its clients the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers with direct-to-client delivery.
