Rudolph J. Borneo Sells 7,166 Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Stock

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 7,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $62,989.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,733.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Motorcar Parts of America Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.38. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $15.87. The firm has a market cap of $162.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.77 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average is $7.99.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.30. Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $196.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.30 million. Research analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorcar Parts of America

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPAA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 749.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 837.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

